WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A multi-vehicle crash closed a few lanes on I-95 north in West Haven on Friday morning.
The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, between exits 41 and 42.
The Dept. of Transportation said the right and center lanes were closed at the time, which led to nearly 2 miles of delays are being reported.
The crash has since cleared.
