MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – State police is warning drivers of delays on I-91 Southbound in Meriden as they investigate a crash.
Police say the crash is near Exit 18 and the right lane is closed.
According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Police did not have details on vehicles involved or possible injuries.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
