STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The right lane on I-95 south in Stratford is expected to be closed for more than an hour after a tractor trailer went off the road.
It happened in the area of exit 32, Connecticut State Police said.
Minor injuries were reported.
Just before 8 a.m., police said the right lane would be closed for about an hour-and-a-half.
#CTtraffic Interstate 95 Southbound, prior to Exit 32 in the town of Stratford. Troopers are working a minor injury accident. Right lane will be closed for approximately 1.5 hrs. Expect delays if traveling in or around the area. #TroopG pic.twitter.com/DEyczZSHFx— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 31, 2020
Delays are expected in the area.
Follow traffic updates here.
