(WFSB) – Millions of COVID tests marked for Connecticut have yet to arrive, and there’s still no timetable on when they could get here.
Shipping delays are affecting nearly every city and town in the state.
Officials say the shipment of at-home tests is in California. They were supposed to arrive Thursday.
In the meantime, if you want a test, you’ll have to either buy one or go to a testing site, like the one across from City Hall in Bristol.
The lines have been moving steady all day long.
Officials say people usually line up at least two hours before they open.
Most cities and towns were anticipating the test kits would arrive Wednesday, ready for distribution Thursday.
Many communities, including Bristol, have essentially put everything on pause, waiting for the shipment to come in and right now, they don’t have a timeframe.
“We’re getting a lot of telephone calls from the public as to what is happening,” said Harley Graime, Bristol Emergency Management Director. “The story is always the same. We don’t have the kits. As soon as we get the kits, we’ll disseminate the information and just to follow our website, the mayor’s Facebook page and they will get the information.”
