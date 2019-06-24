CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- A car fire caused heavy delays on I-84 west in Cheshire on Monday afternoon.
It was reported a little before 5:30 p.m.
The delays were being reported between exits 28 and 26 where the two right lanes were closed.
As of about 6 p.m., the scene had cleared and delays were dissipating.
It is unclear at this time if any injuries have been reported.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
