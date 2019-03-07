WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Delays have cleared following a crash on I-84 west in Waterbury that involved a tractor trailer.
According to the Dept. of Transportation, a tractor trailer and multiple vehicles were involved in the crash between exits 25 and 23.
The crash was reported just after 2 p.m.
Two left lanes were closed, but they have since reopened.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
