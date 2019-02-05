NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A crash closed part of I-91 north in North Haven on Tuesday evening.
The Dept. of Transportation said the highway was closed between exits 11 and 12, around 5:30 p.m.
As of about 7:45 p.m., one lane had reopened but delays continued in the area.
Police said one injury was reported.
