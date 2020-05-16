WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An accident involving a tractor trailer is causing delays along I-95 North in West Haven.
CT DOT reported the crash around 5:30 Saturday morning.
The West Haven Fire Department is also on scene working to clean up a fuel spill caused by the crash.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
The right and center lanes are closed as crews continue to investigate.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
