West Haven

(Photo provided by CT DOT)

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An accident involving a tractor trailer is causing delays along I-95 North in West Haven.

CT DOT reported the crash around 5:30 Saturday morning.

The West Haven Fire Department is also on scene working to clean up a fuel spill caused by the crash.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

The right and center lanes are closed as crews continue to investigate.

Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.