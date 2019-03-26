WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- American Idol, The Voice, World’s Best all can make people stars, but now you can add a local deli to that list.
Vinny’s Deli is a landmark in Wallingford, and recently, the business has been troubled by a bridge.
Now they’re featuring the construction in a very unique promo.
“We’ve been very lucky with awards, we got one of the best five sandwiches in all of the state,” said Vinny Iannuzzi, of Vinny’s Deli.
The deli has called Center Street home since 1982, but the Wharton Brook Bridge project has been hurting the business since 2016.
“It’s affected everybody, not just the traffic, we had the gas station across the street go out of business,” Iannuzzi said.
The project is going to replace bridge bearings, replace a deck and make steel repairs.
Vinny says it’s been delayed so many times and at last check, he says the Dept. of Transportation told him it would take another four years.
“A lot of people say it should be called a troubled bridge over a little bit of water,” Iannuzzi said.
The deli is trying to make the best of the situation and came up with a creative promo.
Sing the Simon and Garfunkel Classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water” for 20 seconds, with the correct lyrics, and have Vinny record it and post it to social media, and you’ll get a famous roast beef.
“There’s some people who come in here who can’t sing a lick, then there’s people here who are good singers and when you hear them, wow,” Iannuzzi said.
He said he hasn’t been able to stomach looking at the business numbers since this project started, so he can’t say exactly how much of a hit he’s taken, but he’s hoping the promotion helps business and get the attention of the DOT.
“With more of this, we can get a project like that moving quicker. I’m sure if the DOT had to, they could move that quicker,” Iannuzzi said.
The promo runs until the end of June, limit one performance per person per month.
