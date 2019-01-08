FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old coworker and sending her unwanted sexual pictures of himself.
Fairfield police said they arrested Konstantinos Avramidis, 45, of Stratford, on Jan. 4.
They said Avramidis turned himself in on outstanding warrants.
Police said he had been the subject of an ongoing investigation after he supposedly made "unwanted sexual contact" with the teen where she worked. The complaint originated from the victim's mother.
Both the suspect and the girl worked at a deli on Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield, police confirmed.
They said he sent her unwanted photographs of his genitals through text messages.
Avramidis was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, two counts of public indecency, two counts of second-degree sexual harassment and second-degree breach of peace.
He was held on $60,000 bond and arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday.
