(WFSB) – COVID-19 infections continue to climb across the nation and health officials said the Delta variant is to blame.

In Connecticut, the positivity rate reached 2.72 percent and hospitalizations were up by four, according to the latest data from the state Department of Public Health.

The health department strongly recommended that unvaccinated individuals get vaccinated as soon as possible to help stop the ongoing spread of the Delta variant.

It emphasized that getting vaccinated is the most important defense against illness and hospitalization from COVID-19.

Seven of the state’s eight counties were flagged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as areas where there has been substantial transmission of COVID-19. Those counties were Hartford, New Haven, Middlesex, Tolland, New London, Windham and Fairfield.

While Litchfield county isn't currently on the list, it will highly likely soon meet the threshold, health officials warned.

They said so-called vaccine breakthrough cases have occurred in Connecticut, but they remain rare.

The vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths in Connecticut and around the country involve unvaccinated individuals.

In fact, according to the latest data from the CDC, more than 99.99 percent of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death.

On the national front, for the first time in months, the U.S. is recording over 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day.

"We're looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we're seeing the cases go up,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID director.

Nationally, hospitalizations were up nearly 50 percent last week.

Health officials confirmed that it’s because of the Delta variant.

However, the vaccination rate is starting to climb again.

The number of first doses administered was up 30 percent last week.