HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The vaccine rollout continues.
On Friday, people ages 45 to 54 were eligible to sign up for the vaccine and many took advantage of that.
Just over the past weekend, 80,000 new appointments have been scheduled and that number is expected to rise as more vaccines become available.
More vaccines are being shipped to Connecticut.
“I went through VAMS. I signed up about a week ago and I did get in,” said Karen Wolf.
Barbara Baker signed up a few months ago when the system was overloaded.
“We went to different sites and shouldn’t be this difficult. A relative gave us a number and we got through, but it took us forever,” Baker said.
But now, for many, singing up has been much smoother.
“We got a good, healthy shipment from the federal government, so providers will be adding more appointments, today, tomorrow, so we are still on track with availability by April 5,” said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer.
There was heavy traffic with people trying to sign up on Friday, and the governor’s Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe says the demand remains strong.
“We are doing our best, as soon as we get a supply, get it out to our providers and so they can get it administered to people quickly,” Geballe said.
Channel 3 also asked the governor’s office when they expect more vaccine appointments to open up. They said providers are adding new appointments every day, so people should be on the lookout if they still need to schedule an appointment.
