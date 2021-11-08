WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Incumbent and Democrat Nancy Rossi has been re-elected as West Haven's mayor.

Rossi beat her Republican challenger, Barry Lee Cohen, by 32 votes, according to a recount.

The original count had Rossi claiming victory by 29 votes.

The recount started at 9 a.m on Sunday and ended after 5 p.m.

While Rossi gained a few votes in the recount, so did her Republican challenger.

The decision to have the recount came Election Night when Rossi was up by only 24 votes.

Rossi and Cohen spoke to Channel 3 when the final counting came down to the wire.

“I feel relieved," Rossi said. "It shows the voters that other than a minimal change, the voting was correct. The recording was correct and that’s very, very important.”

“This mayor should resign," Cohen said. "This mayor should step aside because we all know this is going to get worse. We have already seen the Office of Policy and Management audit and ongoing FBI investigations.”

West Haven has been at the center of a scandal which overshadowed the race. Just days before the election, former city aide and Democratic state Rep. Michael DiMassa was arrested by the feds.

He is accused of stealing more than $600,000 of pandemic relief money. Last week, another city employee who was also DiMassa’s business partner, was taken into custody.

This was a close race, and the Mayor said she knew the scandal cost her some votes.

Cohen said no matter what the outcome, Rossi should step down.

Rossi, however, said she has no plans to do that.

The state is doing a forensic audit to determine what happened. Rossi plans to have more oversight going forward.

Cohen claims there were problems with the absentee ballots and his team plans a legal challenge.

“There are questions at every stage of the process, so the integrity is in question," said Vincent Marino, Cohen's attorney.

Rossi and city councilors have heard from angry residents who want to know how the scandal happened and why it wasn't caught sooner.

Cohen has 14 day to file a legal challenge.