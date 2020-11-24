HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Democrat state leaders are pushing to legalize recreational marijuana this session.
They say the task should have been done years ago, especially now that several neighboring states have legalized cannabis.
Some people say the state is missing out on a major source of revenue by not legalizing recreational marijuana.
“In terms of like making money for the state, I feel like they are losing a lot of money,” said Chiamake Mwanwao.
On Tuesday, Democrat state leaders announced it’s going to be high on their to-do list this session.
“This production facility exists. The distribution facility exists. The regulatory structure exists. A bill is drafted from last session. We are ready to go,” said Rep. Mike D’Agostino.
House Speaker Matt Ritter says it’s not about generating money. He says they want to make it safer for Connecticut residents and they want to counter decades of criminalization.
Ritter says if they don’t get enough votes, they’ll push it to the voters.
“We will put something on the board to put something to the voters of Connecticut to amend the state constitution to legalize marijuana,” Ritter said.
House Republican Leader Rep. Vincent Candelora responded saying in part, “We have thousands of school children who have yet to log on for online classes, people in this pandemic are struggling with depression and drug abuse, preventative healthcare has been sidelines, and ad legislators we’ve yet to begin talking formally about how we’ll get our state’s budget on track. Those issues and helping our business community – that’s where we should be spending our time and energy.”
Some people say it’s time to focus on legalizing marijuana.
“People in Connecticut are crossing the line and going to the dispensaries over there, so what’s the sense? You might as well,” said Dominic Ruglio.
The timeline for recreational marijuana in Connecticut depends on if the bill passes or if it is left up to the voters. This could happen anywhere from 2022 to 2024.
