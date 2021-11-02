EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – In East Hartford, the mayor’s seat is up for grabs.
Mayor Marcia Leclerc announced she would not seek re-election earlier this year.
Three candidates were vying for the role, but Democratic candidate Mike Walsh claimed victory Tuesday night.
For a minute, he held a slim lead over Republican candidate Matt Harper. Later in the evening, the Walsh campaign said the lead widened, with more than 1,000 votes separating him from Harper.
This mayoral race is big, because the last time the town had a new mayor was 11 years ago.
Republican Matt Harper, a former pastor, is seeking the mayor’s seat. Last year he ran unsuccessfully for a state rep. seat for the 11th House district, but he said Tuesday that he’s feeling good about the race.
Walsh is no stranger to East Hartford, as he served as the town’s finance director for over 20 years.
The third candidate, a write-in, is Lee Griffin.
He too has roots to the town as he’s the town’s treasurer and used to be an East Hartford officer.
On the minds of some voters, they said they want a boost to the local economy.
In fact, all three candidates said the town needs to do a better job at retaining and attracting businesses.
Follow election results by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.