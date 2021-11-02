HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A two-way race for mayor in Hamden has ended with the Democrat coming out on top.
Democratic challenger Lauren Garrett went up against Republican Ron Gambardella in Tuesday's race.
She came out on top when the results came in on Tuesday night, winning 6,144 votes over her opponent, who won 5,052.
“Finances are really important, our mill rates are pretty high. We need to get that under control. Economic development, I would say, is second. That’s the way we get our mill rate under control,” Garrett said.
