HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Monday, Democratic leaders held a news conference following the end of the legislative session last week.
The Democrats said they would be outlining their legislative priorities.
The session ended last Wednesday.
In this session, paid family leave and raising the minimum wage passed.
The approved budget also closes the gap of a $3.7 billion deficit.
Overall, the governor and Democrats seem pleased about the past four months.
They were able to work together on a few things, but some tough issues like tolls are still out there.
A special session is the next option.
