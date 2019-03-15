HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Creating a fair and balanced budget is what Democrats said they want to see happen.
Friday, they released their proposals, which included raising the minimum wage, paid family leave and tax reform.
Progressive Democrats said they feel when it comes to taxes, the percentage of what wealthy residents, those earning more than $1 million a year, should be increased.
However, Republicans said the proposals will have a negative impact on Connecticut's struggling economy.
"How can we be one of the wealthiest states in the country and have the third worst disparity in the country if we don't address that head on we are perpetuating the status quo," said Rep Annie Hughs, a Democrat representing Easton.
"They do not want money taken out of their pocket every second," said Rep. Themis Klarides, the Republican minority leader. "They want people to do a balanced budget. They want government leaders to craft a budget just like they do in their homes."
Progressive Democrats also support legalizing marijuana and dedicating some of the revenue to drug treatment and education programs.
