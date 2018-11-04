Democrat for Governor Ned Lamont made stops in Waterbury, Bloomfield, Hartford, and New Haven in the final weekend to reach voters as time winds down.
Democrat Lamont and his running mate, former Secretary of State, Susan Bysiewicz spoke with voters at a senior housing facility in New Haven on Sunday evening.
Earlier in the day, a large rally was held at the police Athletic Center in Waterbury where crowds heard from Senators Murphy and Blumenthal, Congresswoman DeLauro about the qualifications of Ned Lamont, Jahana Hayes, and William Tong.
The Democrats shared the sentiment that is a vote for Stefanowski is a vote for President Trump.
People have the opportunity to make their voice heard and I do believe that the candidates that are on the ballot, whether it's Ned and me at the top, voters have the opportunity to choose someone who is going to be their line of defense against the wrongheaded policies that are coming out of Washington,” said Bysiewicz to Channel 3 on Sunday evening.
For continuing coverage on Election Day 2018, stay with Channel 3.
