HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The countdown is on to the end of the legislative session and a number of big topics have yet to come up for a vote.
One of the biggest is a two-year state budget.
Sunday night, however, Senate Democrats announced that they reached a deal on a balanced budget.
They claim it includes millions in job training and education funding while holding the line on taxes.
“At every step of the process General Assembly Democrats promised a balanced budget that would pay down the debt of the past and increase funding for job training and education," said Senate President Pro Tempore and Democrat Martin Looney. "[Sunday,] we deliver on that promise. Connecticut will dedicate millions in funding for job training programs in critical sectors of the economy like manufacturing and health care. In addition, this budget establishes debt-free community college which will create a ladder of opportunity for hard-working families to gain the skills required of a 21st century workforce."
Read their whole budget here.
Democrats said they hoped to bring it to a vote as early as Monday.
Republican leaders said they're upset and that their members have not had a chance to read the 500-plus page document.
“This is why people distrust government," said Sen. Len Fasano, Senate Republican leader. "On a Sunday evening, lawmakers finally received a budget from Democrat leaders. It’s 567 pages long, contains brand new policies that never made it through the legislative process, and Democrats want to hold a vote in both chambers before the end of day [Monday], before anyone has had time to read and fully vet this massive document. They want to force this through as quickly as possible, before the public and rank-and-file lawmakers knows what hit them."
