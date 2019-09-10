BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Bridgeport's mayor is up for re-election and is looking at a challenger from within his own party and three from another.
Mayor Joe Ganim is facing off against state Sen. Marilyn Moore in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.
On the Republican side, three names are on the ballot.
They include John Rodriguez, Ethan Book and Dishon Francis.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.