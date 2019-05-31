HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Members of the state Senate Democratic and Republican caucuses said they'll hold a news conference about raising the age to buy tobacco products.
The bipartisan group of lawmakers said they will discuss "House Bill 7200," which is "An Act Prohibiting the Sale of Cigarettes, Tobacco Products, Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems and Vapor Products to Persons Under Age Twenty-One."
The legislation was approved by the state House of Representatives earlier this month and will be voted on in the Senate.
The news conference is set for 2 p.m. in the state capitol in Hartford.
