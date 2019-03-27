HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Economic development and job growth are important issues.
House Democrats are sponsoring a bill to support entrepreneurs and new businesses.
The legislation helps start-ups access capitol, it would also create a new marketing strategy.
They feel "Still Revolutionary,” a slogan created under Governor Malloy has not been so successful.
"We rank second in quality of life, fourth in productivity, fifth in innovation. We have an incredibly talented workforce so how can we do a better job at marketing these positives,” said Rep. Caroline Simmons.
Democrats feel CT needs to do more marketing and spend more money to promote tourism and the state.
New York state spends $50 million in marketing, while Connecticut spends $5.5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.