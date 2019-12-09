House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., looks over noters as he joins House Democrats before passing the Voting Rights Advancement Act to eliminate potential state and local voter suppression laws, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday that she is asking Nadler move forward with drafting articles of impeachment against President Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)