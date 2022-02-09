NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - An apartment complex in New London is slated to come down on Wednesday.
Officials said Stamford Wrecking will demolish the Thames River Apartments complex at 10:30 a.m.
New London Mayor Michael Passero said he will be on hand for a ceremony.
The city said Stamford Wrecking actually started dismantling the interiors of the nine-story, three-building complex in July.
Demolition with large excavators was said to be the final stage of the project.
The 12-acre property housed a 124-unit federally subsidized complex managed by the New London Housing Authority. A court case in 2004 led to a court-stipulated agreement in 2014 that determined residents were living in sub-standard housing.
The city, the housing authority, and the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development provided vouchers to tenants for private housing and the last residents moved out in 2018.
The state provided $3.7 million to support the demolition, clean up the site and remove hazardous material. The City Council approved an additional $700,000 to complete funding for the work.
At the time of the final bond authorization for the work, Passero said the demolition and will lead to a “long-term significant economic impact for our city as we prepare an important commercial/industrial site for re-development.”
