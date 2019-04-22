WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A call for answers continues to get louder after a Wethersfield teenager was seriously hurt in a police-involved shooting over the weekend.
Family, friends and activists said they'll be at the Wethersfield Police Department on Monday afternoon to send a strong message to police.
State police are looking into what happened. They're asking anyone with information to give them a call.
The injured teen was identified as 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz.
According to family members, Cruz is fighting for his life.
Troopers said two Wethersfield police officers were trying to stop a car driven by Cruz on Saturday night.
According to state police, Cruz was driving down the Silas Deane Highway when he collided with a cruiser.
A Channel 3 viewer sent in video of what they said was part of Saturday night's incident.
In it, local police officers appear to carefully approach the car when it was stopped.
Troopers said that's when Cruz started to drive at one of the officers. That officer fired his gun and injured the teen.
Officers are then seen carefully approaching the car with their guns drawn, and tell a woman to get out of the car.
Cruz was taken to Hartford Hospital where he remained in critical condition as of Monday morning.
"He's on life support," said Davon Colon.
Cruz's family said he was shot twice in the head.
Colon, Cruz's nephew, said his mother told him what happened.
"First thing in my head was I didn't believe it. She said he was shot in the head. I thought he was at the wrong place, at the wrong time and when she told me it was a police shooting it just switched. Chulo is the most kind, awesome, amazing person," Colon said.
A female passenger, identified as 18-year-old Stephanie Santiago, was not hurt.
Investigators said Cruz crashed into the cruiser when he drove toward and officer, that's when police started shooting.
Wethersfield police said the officers suspected the car was stolen, but state police are looking to confirm that information.
His family said the car he was driving was his, but it wasn't registered. They also said he moved to Wetherfeild to get a safer life.
"I said, 'Chulo, do you like Wethersfield?' He's like, 'so happy I got out of Hartford, this is a new chance for me.' But, I guess not," Colon said.
In the wake of the incident, family, friends and activists said they are demanding justice and hoping for a miracle.
“We want justice," said Myrna Alicea, a friend of the teens. "We want it to stop.”
The names of the officers involved in the shooting have not yet been released.
(2) comments
Law enforcement's had enough.he placed a officer in danger. Dont do the crime... , no police contact no problems.
Police are NOT judges or executioners.
