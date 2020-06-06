MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The calls for change grow louder.
The demonstration followed a program format on the Meriden Green.
What set the tone is a pastor who led it with opening remarks about gathering together peacefully.
Yes, people protested against systematic racism while while advocating for police reform. But it felt more like a celebration of being black, embracing diversity.
People held a moment of silence to honor George Floyd.
They also remembered all the black men and women who have died while in police custody.
We spoke to a mom who said she had to show up for her 20-year-old son, who is part black, after learning how George Floyd died.
"It's very important I think that as a community we're so mixed up that we need to stand together and peacefully," she said.
