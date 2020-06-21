MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A Father’s Day, peaceful, silent march in support of black fatherhood is being held this morning in Middletown.
Organizers are expecting a few hundred people at this event today.
There will be singers, speakers, fathers, and their children dressed in suits or in their black and white Sunday best to emphasize the importance of the role of the father in communities of color.
The event organizer tells us the suits are meant to inspire people to respect themselves and to live their best life with honor and with grace.
the message is basecially when you're waearing the suit you know yourself you feel better about yourself it brings out a different posture a different enery that you feel,"
People are asked to meet up at St. John’s Church and then they will walk up Main Street to the green.
It starts at 7:30 and will go until about 10:00 a.m.
