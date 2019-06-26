NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A huge crowd of demonstrators slammed President Trump during a protest in New Haven on Wednesday night.
President Donald Trump said the country may be moving closer to mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. He threatened to remove thousands of people if he and congressional leaders can’t come up with a compromise on immigration reform.
President Trump says the deportations could start as soon as next weekend if no deal is reached, and some of the protestors in New Haven argue this a matter of life and death.
“There are people who want a positive humane solution to the immigration situation going on right now. We want to be heard,” said Dennis Wilson of New Haven.
The protest was especially emotional for Angelica Idrovo. She’s an undocumented immigrant, originally from Ecuador, who moved to Danbury with her family after they overstayed their visas ten years ago.
Idrovo loves America but says as a child she has a recurring nightmare.
“Thinking about what if I come home and my parents are not there,” Idrovo said.
Idrovo fears have been awakened after President Trump threatened to start mass deportations if he and congressional leaders can’t strike a deal on what the president calls “asylum problems” at the southern border.
During the protest in downtown New Haven, demonstrators argued mass deportations are cruel and the real disgrace at the southern border are the conditions asylum seekers face at detention centers.
President Trump said he’s trying to work with Democrats in Congress to improve the detention centers, but he blames the current problems on the Obama administration.
“I’m very concerned. It’s in much better shape than it ever was. A lot of these young children come from places that you don’t even want to know about. The way they’ve lived, the poverty they grew up in,” President Trump said.
As the clock continued to tick without a deal in sight, demonstrators continue to protest. It’s meaningful for everyone there, but some say the stakes are impossibly high.
Some city and state leaders attended the protest, including New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and Attorney General William Tong.
