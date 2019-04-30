HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- In Hamden, protesters will continue to demand accountability at a legislative council meeting on Tuesday night.
The meeting is taking place at 7 p.m., and the protest is in response to an officer-involved shooting that happened two weeks ago.
On Monday, they marched into the Mayor Curt Leng’s office, demanding that Hamden police officer Devin Eaton and Yale Officer Terrance Pollock fired.
The officer shot an unarmed couple two weeks ago in New Haven.
Paul Witherspoon was driving the car involved, but was not injured. His passenger Stephanie Washington was, but has since been released from the hospital.
Witherspoon told investigators he was following orders to get out of the car with the bullets flew.
Last week, state police released body cam video of the incident, in an effort to be transparent.
Mayor Leng claims he does not have the authority to fire Officer Eaton but said he believes he shouldn't be on the force.
