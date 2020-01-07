HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Talks about tolls and transportation continue into the new year.
Lawmakers met on Tuesday to discuss Gov. Ned Lamont's latest plan and what it means for the state.
Democrats in the General Assembly say they have the votes to pass Lamont's tolls plan.
Opponents, on the other hand, said they're hoping to to have a chance to voice concerns about what's being presented.
Lamont is pushing for a vote on tolls in a special session this month.
Back in November, Lamont and Democratic leaders announced a 10-year $20 billion transportation plan that called for tolling only trucks.
A debate has been happening over whether or not that's legal.
The alternative is a Senate Republican plan to drain the states rainy day fund by $1.5 billion. Toll supporters say share the burden.
"The idea of placing tolls is to get income for all this infrastructure improvement from some of the people who live outside the state," said Jackie Kaiko, Pro Tolls CT.
Tuesday, the debate will continue at the state capitol.
"I am not sure what today was really about. They don't have a bill, they don't a have plan," said Senator Len Fasano, Republican Minority Leader.
Other legislative issues are also expected to be discussed.
Before the tolls plan can move forward, opponents are hoping to be heard.
“We’re going to have a presence here on a regular basis so that's how we're going to keep it fresh and we're going to keep reaching out to people to let them know that we're opposed to tolls," said Dan Hunt of the group No Tolls CT.
A spokesperson for Lamont said the administration is hopeful it can move forward with a transportation plan.
Republicans, however, said they're confident that won't happen.
