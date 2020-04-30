(WFSB) -- Some bright news was shared at Channel 3 this week.
Several talented staff members have been nominated for Emmy Awards, which are presented by the New England Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Among them are Denise D’Ascenzo, who sadly passed away back in December.
Before Denise passed away, she worked on two stories that were very close to her heart.
One was about a young man battling a serious illness known as ‘Butterfly Disease.’
Someone You Should Know: Young man relies on strength, humor to live with 'Butterfly Disease'
Jonathan Gionfriddo was born with 'Butterfly Disease,' technically known as Epidermolysis Bullosa or EB, which is a rare condition caused by a genetic mutation. He is from Stafford Springs.
Her story on Jonathan was nominated in the Health and Science category, for News Specialty Report. Along with Denise, her photojournalist Mike Kopelman was nominated as well.
A second story from Denise was nominated in the Human Interest category, featuring a set of conjoined twins.
Denise met with Carmen and Lupita Andrade Solis back in November. The two sister, from New Milford, have been defying odds since they were born.
Someone You Should Know: Sisters defying the odds
Their story began in Veracruz, Mexico, where Carmen and Lupita. The two girls are enrolled at Northwestern Connecticut Community College in Winsted. They had told Denise they are working to get into the certified Vet Tech program.
Along with Denise, her photojournalist Eric Budney, and executive producer Tracy Furey were also nominated.
Another set of nominations also went to reporter Roger Susanin, and photojournalists Maddex Gleed and Kevin Galliford for a story about a local church abuse victim protesting against the Diocese of Norwich.
Exclusive: Local church abuse victim protesting against Diocese of Norwich
As the Catholic church is still recovering from a world-wide sex abuse scandal, one of the survivors has been waging a one-man protest against what he calls the church’s “lack of accountability.”
The three told the story of Tim McGuire, who was protesting what he calls the diocese’s arrogantly dismissive attitude toward the “children of God” who lost their innocence to pedophile priests.
The awards ceremony is slated for later this year.
