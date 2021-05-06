WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – With Mother’s Day right around the corner, the Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation is planning a special act of kindness.
On Thursday night, members of the foundation assembled sunflowers along with a ribbon and a card, with Denise’s message to “Be Open, Be Brave, and Be Kind.”
The flowers will be given to women at shelters and transitional organizations this weekend.
Denise’s daughter Kathryn shared why this is such a meaningful project.
“This is everything. Being able to carry on my mother’s legacy of spreading kindness and joy to people across the state is exactly why we created this foundation and I’m so honored to be able to do this for her,” Kathryn said.
Sunflowers were Denise’s favorite flower. In all, nearly 200 women will receive the beautiful blooms.
