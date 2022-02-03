(WFSB) – The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation will be holding a telethon on WFSB on Saturday, Feb. 5.
It will run from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., and again from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Donations can be made online at thedenisefoundation.com. Checks can be mailed to The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation, P.O. Box 444, Branford, CT 06405.
The foundation's mission is to support advances in medicine and health, promoting responsibility in the media, and assisting those facing physical and mental challenges, while encouraging openness, courage and kindness in all endeavors.
