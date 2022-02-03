Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation

The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation.

 thedenisefoundation.com

(WFSB) – The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation will be holding a telethon on WFSB on Saturday, Feb. 5.

It will run from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., and again from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Donations can be made online at thedenisefoundation.com. Checks can be mailed to The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation, P.O. Box 444, Branford, CT 06405.

The foundation's mission is to support advances in medicine and health, promoting responsibility in the media, and assisting those facing physical and mental challenges, while encouraging openness, courage and kindness in all endeavors.

Copyright 2021 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.