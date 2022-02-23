HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation is hosting its first-ever benefit walk on April 30.
The walk will be held in memory of Channel 3 anchor Denise D’Ascenzo.
The foundation says the walk starts at 10 a.m. at Quinnipiac University’s Mount Carmel campus in Hamden.
Part of the proceeds raised will be donated to the National Organization for Rare Diseases.
Food and beverages will be available for participants and spectators.
“We are excited to host this inaugural event in honor of Denise’s legacy as Connecticut’s longest-serving news anchor, broadcasting on Channel 3 for over 33 years and, just as importantly, as a wonderful human being,” said Wayne Cooke, Denise’s husband and the Executive Director of The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation.
For information on how to register for the walk, click here.
