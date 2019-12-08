As the WFSB family, friends, and viewers grapple with Denise’s passing, a common sentiment shared in remembering her life is her commitment to storytelling, the depth of her compassion, and her boundless love.
Denise D’Ascenzo was born in Washington D.C., and grew up in Rockville, Maryland.
At a young age, she became interested in journalism, and launched the first newspaper at her grammar school at 12 years old.
In high school, she rose to editor-in-chief at her high school newspaper. Recently, she posted on Facebook a picture of her first press pass when she was a junior in high school. She said she had big plans then.
At Syracuse University, Denise brought viewers the weather forecast while finishing up her senior year. From there, she worked in St. Louis, Missouri, and then Cleveland, Ohio.
It was her marriage to her husband Wayne that brought her to Connecticut.
For more than three decades, Denise became a fixture of Connecticut local news. The 11-time Emmy Award winning journalist and longest serving news anchor at a single television station in Connecticut, celebrated 33 years in March.
In 2013, she was elected to the Silver Circle, a prestigious honor by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Two years later, she became the first woman to be inducted into the Connecticut Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.
Also, in 2013, Quinnipiac University awarded Denise an honorary doctorate degree where she gave the commencement speech.
Just this June, Denise along with photographer Kevin Galliford took home an Emmy for their story on a 6-year-old girl who passed away from the flu.
Denise often said her proudest accomplishment came not at the anchor desk, but with the birth of her daughter Kathryn.
Denise was an animal lover, and in 2017, she shared an image on Facebook of herself snowshoeing with her five dogs.
Denise was also an avid traveler, and in 2014, she posted a picture to her Facebook after a hike at Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah during the summer.
Countless Connecticut residents welcomed Denise into their living rooms to deliver the most serious stories with compassion, love, and empathy, but it was her warm smile and full laugh that will remain in the hearts of many for years to come.
(1) comment
We will all miss Denise and her honest reporting.
I thought you should know that your headline "Denise D’Asscenzo remembered for her storytelling, compassion, and love" has Denise's name misspelled.
