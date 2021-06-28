HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Eversource Hartford Marathon released its list of official charities, and it includes a name near and dear to Channel 3 and its viewers.

The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation has signed on to become one of the charities involved with the annual race.

The Official Charity program for the Oct. 9 event features 19 organizations committed to rallying participants, supporters and volunteers to raise funds and awareness for worthy causes.

Organizers said official charities support community and philanthropic initiatives across the region, offering an opportunity for individuals as well as companies to make their event participation have deeper meaning and greater positive impact. The unique new Hartford Marathon Foundation Community Partner Program provides companies with event visibility and employee engagement benefits while also directing a donation to an Official Charity of their choice.

More than $8.2 million has been raised for charity through the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon since its inception in 1994.

“We are so excited to get back together again this October and provide an opportunity for our local charity partners to engage with the community directly while crucial funds are raised to support their missions," said Beth Shluger, president and CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation. "Safety remains our top priority and meticulous planning has been underway for months to accommodate thousands of participants to reach personal goals and cross the grand finish line under the Arch again this October. We encourage participants to make their race even more meaningful by supporting one of these great charity partners."

The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation was created by D'Ascenzo's family to support causes that were close to her heart.

Since its inception, it has done everything from donate scrubs to nurses at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to give money to food programs for struggling families.

D'Ascenzo passed away in Dec. 2019.

For more on the foundation, check out its website here.