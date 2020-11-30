WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Nearly a year after Channel 3 and Connecticut lost beloved broadcaster Denise D'Ascenzo, her passing is being marked by a special donation to a center for grieving children and families.
The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation, which was created after her death on Dec. 7, 2019, made a $5,000 donation to Mary's Place in Windsor.
“The Foundation is grateful for donations made in Denise’s memory by people from across the state who felt like she was a member of their family, even though most had never met her in person,” said Wayne Cooke, D'Ascenzo's husband. “To commemorate the first anniversary of her passing, The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation has made $5,000 gift to Mary’s Place, A Center for Grieving Children & Families in Windsor, CT.
Mary’s Place is a nonprofit organization that was especially close to Denise’s heart, Cooke said.
“The staff and volunteers provide grieving children, teens and families a safe place to share their experiences, receive support, and find comfort,” he said.
Established in 1996, Mary’s Place was the first building of its kind in Connecticut with space dedicated for that purpose.
Over the years, D'Ascenzo emceed many of the nonprofit organization’s fundraising events.
Almost one year ago on Dec. 7, Connecticut was rocked by the sudden death of D’Ascenzo. At the time, she was the longest serving news anchor at any single Connecticut television station with 33 years at WFSB-TV. She was an Emmy-award winning journalist numerous times over. Soon after, many of her family, friends and co-workers established The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation to continue her legacy by funding meaningful efforts that were important to her.
The mission of The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation is to carry on D'Ascenzo's passionate efforts to support advances in medicine and health, women’s and children’s issues, and journalism studies. For more information about the foundation or to make a donation, visit www.thedenisefoundation.com.
More information on Mary's Place can be found on its website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.