HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Dental offices have remained open during the shutdown, but only for emergency procedures.
That could change next week. The plans to start reopening the state would allow dentists to include elective procedures as well.
This had created lots of concern from dental hygienists and on Wednesday, the governor’s staff met with those from the dental industry to hear those concerns.
The meeting was held quietly, but it was done virtually.
Under Governor Ned Lamont’s Reopen CT Plan, starting next Wednesday, dentists could resume doing elective procedures, but some are raising a red flag.
“Why should we put people at risk when you can contract it so easily,” said Meghan Zadrowski, a dental hygienist.
Meghan Zadrowksi is a dental hygienist and she feels it’s not good to start doing elective procedures again.
“It can get into your eyes, it can get into your nose, into your mouth, so the dental office should be the last place that is not 100 percent safe,” Zadrowski said.
Channel 3 heard from many dental hygienists who say it’s too risky and too soon to start ramping up. They say there aren’t enough N95 masks and only a few dental offices have sophisticated filtration systems to purify the air.
Don Weeks had a dental practice for 40 years.
“Dentistry in general keeps all of the surfaces and their laboratories and work areas very clean. However, what we are dealing with here is a respiratory virus that is aerosolized, it’s an aerosol,” Weeks said.
Weeks feels dentists should continue doing emergency work, but delay electives like teeth cleanings.
The Connecticut State Dental Associations says in order to fully reopen there must be infection protocols, appropriate PPE’s, and open communications with the entire dental team.
“That conversation is going to start happening, and we are going to make sure all the relevant folks are at the table to do this safely when we start doing it,” said David Lehman, DECD Commissioner.
There could be some legal issues as well. A dental practice that chooses to reopen for elective procedures may be liable if an employee or a patient contracts the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.