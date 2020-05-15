ROCKY HILL (WFSB) – As May 20th draws nearer, many people want to know what businesses are doing to keep people safe.
Tonight, we’re looking at dental offices.
Though they never closed, they only opened for emergencies to save PPE for those on the front line.
When you listen to the plans in place, you can see a very, detailed outline for safeguards.
Yet, a framework is just a part of the equation.
The real deciding factor for whether a dental office opens - Is if it has enough PPE.
"Dentists are the experts in infection control," Dr. Mimi Delessio-Matta of the Connecticut state dental association said.
A pediatric dentist, Dr. Delessio-Matta says this confidently.
After all, the aids epidemic revolutionized standard practices.
"We’ve always wore masks. We’ve always worn goggles when there’s an aerosol. Obviously, lab coats and gloves," she said.
Starting Wednesday, your dentist visit will change.
Gone are the toys and reading materials.
The Connecticut state dental association tells Eyewitness News the waiting room might be inside your car.
Temperature readings will also be done to curb the spread.
But what could easily upset this game plan is found in the challenge of getting PPE.
"That also is going to determine if an office can open up. Their ability to have and we are recommending at least two weeks PPE because there’s a back load and we’re hoping that will open up in June."
We know reopening only makes sense if people are kept safe.
Today, dentists and hygienists worked on additional guidance for offices to follow.
We learned they submitted it to the governor for review.
