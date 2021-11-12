(WFSB) - When it comes to dental pain, it should never be ignored.
UConn School of Dental Medicine's Dr. Eli Chatah agrees.
“If you experience pain in the oral cavity or facial pain in general, this is the body’s way of telling you there is something potentially wrong with you,” said Chatah.
He encourages good dental health, going for cleanings and check-ups twice a year.
If you do feel pain, it could be from a variety of issues.
“From dental decay, which is extensive and extends to the nerve of the tooth. Infection. Periodontal disease, trauma. Dental trauma. Abscesses and so forth,” said Chatah.
The way we experience pain is different from patient to patient.
There are different ways dentists can help manage it.
For those who are anxious, there is nitrous oxide or laughing gas.
Chatah said, “it’s one of the options in the dentist office to relieve anxiety. We do know, anxiety also provokes pain and anxiety also stops people from going to the office.”
Dentists are now using slow-release injectable medications in certain situations, which are used to numb areas for an extended period.
It helps patients avoid the pain that usually comes in those first hours after a procedure.
“Let’s say you’re using a wisdom tooth. We can inject that type of medication around the area where the tooth is,” said Chatah.
There’s also something called minimally invasive dentistry.
Dentists act early when they see surface-level cavities or tissue problems.
“Where the lesion or decay is minimal or in the early stage. It cannot be utilized in extensive lesion for example, but we can utilize it in early disease. Early decay. And it can be successful in certain cases,” said Chatah.
For patients who need crowns, if you’re one of them, you know you’ll go back to the dentist multiple times. With digital dentistry, you can do it in one visit.
Chatah said, “by using digital dentistry. We can scan the tooth and we can actually mill that crown in the dental office. If it’s a straightforward case, we can mill it and deliver it in the same day.”
If you’re having surgery, opioids still might be prescribed, but dentists use them in limited circumstances.
“The smallest amount, the smallest dose for the shortest period of time. The reason for this is to reduce the Opioid misuse in the community,” said Chatah.
Finding the right dentist is also important,
Deirdre Dyreson said, “I used to be scared of going to the dentist because of the pain and I had a few bad experiences at the dentist and then I finally found a good one who was really patient and encourages.”
