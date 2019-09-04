(WFSB) – The Department of Consumer Protection is warning folks against charity scams in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
Following the aftermath of the hurricane in the Bahamas, and as it is paralleling the United States, the DCP is advising families to avoid charity scams.
If you want to help, the DCP advises considering using resources from organizations like Charity Navigator, the Better Business Bureau, and Guide Star to get information about organizations.
People can also verify if the charity is properly registered with the DCP by clicking here.
“Scammers prey on consumers and their families when they are most vulnerable, and at times of great urgency,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull.
Some of the signs of scams are:
- Pressure to immediately give without time to do research
- The organization not being able to answer your questions
- The organization tugging at your heartstrings and making an emotional appeal
- Offering incentives for your donations
- Asking for money via wire transfer, prepaid card, or other type of untraceable payment
Anyone who thinks they are a victim of charity scam should file complaints with DCP by emailing dcp.complaints@ct.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.