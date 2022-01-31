(WFSB) – Officials say an inmate in the Connecticut Department of Corrections has passed away from COVID-19 related complications.
The 37-year-old male inmate was taken from the Medical Isolation Unit at MacDougall-Walker in Suffield to a hospital, officials said.
Officials say the male was taken to the hospital on January 4 and died on January 30.
“He last entered the Connecticut correctional system on September 17, 2019, charged with Murder and awaiting trial, he had a bond of $1,501,000,” DOC officials said.
The Department of Correction says the inmate’s identity has not been released because of medical privacy laws.
“The Department of Correction continues its ongoing efforts to reduce the risk and combat the spread of the virus,” Officials said. “Some of these efforts include: separating new inmates from others to prevent new inmates from introducing COVID-19, isolating inmates who test positive for COVID-19, vaccinating all inmates willing to be vaccinated, educational efforts to reduce vaccine hesitancy, and regularly testing inmates and staff.”
