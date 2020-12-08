HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's Department of Education has planned a virtual town hall for parents and families to talk about remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's happening Tuesday night from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
To register for the town hall, click or tap here.
State education officials said families have been coping with new terms like "hybrid," "remote," and "asynchronous," along with multiple online platforms and various technology issues, all while trying to keep their children safe.
They invited parents and families to join them, and community, education and child development experts, to provide tips and best practices, answer questions and highlight new resources to support students and families in remote learning in Connecticut.
They said the town hall will be in a webinar format and participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of panelists.
Panelists will include Department of Education officials, education advocacy group members and medical officials.
