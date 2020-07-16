HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The pandemic continues to take its toll on unemployment.
The number of people in Connecticut out of work has gone up and the state has lost more than 200,000 jobs.
To handle a record number of claims, a new contact center is now up and running.
The contact center has been phased in a it’s full operational. The old phone just wasn’t enough.
Connecticut’s unemployment situation isn’t good. Federal numbers show the state’s jobless rate went up slights from May to June, ending at 9.8 percent.
State economists say there’s a discrepancy between state and federal numbers and believe the unemployment rate is closer to 17 percent.
To date, the Department of Labor has received 708,008 applications, paying out $3.6 billion. That equals five years' worth of claims in just five months.
Many are having trouble getting through to the DOL and getting information. Now, the state has a new tool, the Consumer Contact Center. It starts with a new web page.
“On this new web page, we have access to a virtual assistant named Tina. Tina is bilingual and we have also added a platform for submitting cases,” said Dante Bartolomeo, Department of Labor Deputy Commissioner.
The older phone system was not equipped to handle the massive number of calls and had limited capacity. A new feature gives people the option to leave information and get a call back. Calls are returned in the order they come in.
Despite a little good news, the state gained 73,300 jobs, but it has been overshadowed by the number of jobs lost due to the pandemic, which is 269,000.
Those numbers show Connecticut will continue to struggle with unemployment and the more help the better.
“So, between the virtual assistance and live text and chat, the platform for submitting cases, and the new phone, we have about 120 folks that are assigned to be working virtually in the consumer contact center,” Bartolomeo said.
The Department of Labor has even received applications from state workers, but they don’t believe that it’s fraud. They suspect these employees are victims of identity theft, which is said to be happening all over the country.
