WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – COVID-19 has created record high unemployment.
In Connecticut, 200,000 claims were filed in the past two weeks, which is more than the entire last year.
Many are still waiting for unemployment, but Governor Ned Lamont is trying to speed things up.
The system is overloaded and it’s taking anywhere from five to six weeks before people get their unemployment payments. To speed up the process, they’ve hired more people.
“We are sitting and waiting and it’s hard. It’s never been like this before. Trying to stay patient, trying to stay positive, but it’s not that easy,” said Robin Belzo, laid off worker.
Several weeks without a paycheck had made it tough for Robin Belzo and her family. She was laid off from her restaurant job at Baci’s in Cromwell. She filed for unemployment three weeks ago and is still waiting.
“If this goes on for another month or two, that won’t be very good. We rent, so there’s no forgiveness on that. That has to be paid no matter what,” Belzo said.
The Department of Labor is facing 20 times more claims in two weeks than during the last recession. It’s an old computer system with an overwhelming demand.
Lamont’s spokesperson, Max Reiss says, “The agency has quadrupled its staff to speed up processing times to make sure every person who applies for benefits receives them.”
Senator Len Fasano believes Lamont is doing a good job, but as for the DOL, he says what’s making the situation more challenging is new computer software.
“They did it at the right time because unemployment numbers were extraordinarily low, the economy was booming, but you can’t blame them for this happening, but now there is a problem,” Fasano said.
Many of those who were hired are retirees and they are important because they know the process.
Right now, unemployment payments take up to six weeks and the goal is to reduce that to two weeks.
