HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – There has now been more than a half a million unemployment applications since mid-March in Connecticut.
Nationwide, that number has now surpassed 36 million.
The Connecticut Department of Labor has worked out a lot of its problems for the most part and the turnaround for most claims is less than a week now.
The department has now paid out $1.3 billion in claims since the pandemic started, but there’s still one more group waiting for money.
The state still needs to launch its extension program for people who already used up regular unemployment benefits.
“It’s been difficult because a lot of things are closed,” said Michael Cappiello.
Danbury resident Michael Cappiello was trying to find work as a teacher in mid-March, but then schools shut down in response to the coronavirus.
His unemployment benefits expired at the same time and he hasn’t seen a paycheck in two months.
“This unemployment act is not helping me in any way, even though they stated I was eligible,” Cappiello said.
The federal government approved a 13-week extension of benefits because of the pandemic. Connecticut is still working on a system for those people to apply and the hope is to launch that soon.
Cappiello’s initial claim is among the 511,000 submitted to the Department of Labor since March 13. It’s not clear how many are duplicates, but the department says it has paid out $1.3 billion in benefits.
Most claims are now processed within a week, but the department is still trying to beef up staff for those who are having problems.
Labor centers remain closed. The department plans to call up center staff from around 20 to 25 employees to roughly 40 employees. Currently, three people are handling problems with the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance process. That’s the program for the self-employed and others.
The DOL is looking for 60 more people to help with PUA and with the upcoming applications for benefit extensions.
Deputy Labor Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo says the department is also still working on policies for people who can’t go back to work because of coronavirus risks.
"We can make sure that we're attentive to people's predicaments and sensitive to their concerns, but we're also in compliance with what we need to do," Bartolomeo said.
Bartolomeo says worker who return to work full time are no longer eligible. Part time workers can file claims and they may still be eligible depending on how much they make when they return to work.
The self-employed will still see the minimum benefit. The state is still working out a way to verify records to determine when people are eligible for more.
