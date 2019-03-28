HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The battle over tolls continues.
Republicans say the state doesn’t need them and are attacking Governor Lamont for taking away money from transportation.
Lamont's Chief of Staff says wants the Republicans to sit down and have a conversation.
It seems the only thing both sides agree on is the state needs a lot more money for transportation.
But there are sharp differences on where that money should come from.
The Hartford viaduct is in bad need of repair.
It costs tens of millions every year just to maintain it, and eventually it will need to be replaced, costing billions.
The viaduct is one of several projects, as well as roads and bridges, that need major work.
Lamont is pushing for tolls, and last week the Transportation Committee passed a bill allowing tolls on Connecticut highways.
Republicans don't want tolls and are blasting the governor for taking money already approved for transportation and using it to fill holes in his budget.
"To remove 250 million dollars out of transportation fund, not the general fund, to remove it is an egregious error that's going to detrimentally effect transportation in the State of Connecticut,” said Senator Len Fasano.
Lamont is canceling 250 million in bonding and more than a billion from taxes on the sales of new cars which was slated to go to transportation.
A memo from the Department of Transportation says if this happens, the condition of the state's transportation infrastructure will continue to deteriorate.
"There's a path through this. This is not a short-term issue, this is not about the next four years, this is about the next generation,” said Ryan Drajewicz, Lamont’s Chief of Staff.
Instead of going to the podium, Drajewicz says Fasano should come back to the table and have a discussion.
While Republicans have their own transportation plan, 700 million over 30 years, the governor says it relies too heavily on borrowing and goes against what he calls his Debt Diet.
Drajewicz also said what we have heard before is that Connecticut is the only state on the eastern seaboard that doesn't have tolls, and we need long term revenue not another band aid.
It’s not clear if the governor has enough support from Democrats to pass tolls if it comes for a vote in the general assembly.
