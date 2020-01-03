HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Department of Consumer Protection is warning customers to check their freezers for ice cream that may be mislabeled.
The warning is for Cookies and Cream Ice Cream produced by Shady Glen Dairy Bar under the brand name Shady Glen Ice Cream.
DCP says the ice cream may contain soy but is not labeled properly. Soy is a common allergen that can cause serious or life-threatening reactions to those who have an allergy and consume the product.
The product was distributed in Connecticut and sold at Highland Park Markets in Farmington, Glastonbury, Coventry, Manchester, Suffield; Big Y Supermarket in Marlborough, Manchester, Tolland, Ellington, and Enfield; Shoprite Supermarkets in East Hartford and Manchester; Geissler’s Supermarkets in Granby, Bloomfield, Windsor, Somers, and South Windsor.
The stores have been directed to remove it from their shelves.
Anyone with questions can contact Shady Glen Dairy Bar at 860-643-0511.
