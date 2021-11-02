MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A deported man was arrested for sexually assaulting a child over a span of four years.
Meriden police said they received information that German Miranda-Tapia, 37, made his way to Meriden, where they had a warrant for him.
They began investigating the case on Feb. 10, 2020.
Police said the child was sexually assaulted between 2016 and 2020.
By the time an arrest warrant was issued, Miranda-Tapia had been deported from the U.S. for unrelated matters.
On Oct. 28, police learned that he was back in Meriden.
They said they conducted surveillance and took him into custody on Nov. 1.
Miranda-Tapia was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault, criminal attempt at third-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury/impairing the morals of children.
His court-set bond was $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.